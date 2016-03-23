'He is being treated badly!': Donald Trump rips Obama's big Cuba speech

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump mocked President Barack Obama’s speech from Cuba on Tuesday.

In Havana, Obama addressed relations between the two nations as well as the terror attacks in Brussels that killed at least 34 earlier in the day.

But Trump was not a fan.

“President Obama looks and sounds so ridiculous making his speech in Cuba, especially in the shadows of Brussels. He is being treated badly!” he tweeted.

That tweet followed up another from Sunday in which Trump criticised Cuban President Raùl Castro for not meeting Obama when he landed..

“Wow, President Obama just landed in Cuba, a big deal, and Raul Castro wasn’t even there to greet him. He greeted Pope and others. No respect,” Trump tweeted.

In his Tuesday speech, Obama called for “the world to unite” after the early morning attacks at a Brussels airport and metro station that left more than 100 injured in addition to those killed.

“This is another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together, regardless of nationality, or race, or faith, in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” the president said. “We can and we will will defeat those that threaten the safety and security of people all around the world.”

