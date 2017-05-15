7 presidential actions Trump blasted Obama for and then did himself

In comments to the press and in his frequent tweets, Donald Trump accrued plenty of attention lambasting former President Barack Obama’s policies and actions.
But since taking office in January, President Trump has done many of the things he once criticised Obama for doing.
Here are seven things Trump called out Obama for, and then did once he became president:
Trump has posted a tweet from his @realDonaldTrump account mentioning 'Obama' 1,464 times -- the vast majority of them negative.
2. Golf: Another one of Trump's common criticisms of Obama involved the former president's golf outings. He sent 16 such tweets about Obama hitting the golf course.
'We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf,' Trump tweeted in 2014.
Eighty-seven days into his presidency, Trump has made 19 trips to the golf course. At the same point into their first terms, presidents Obama and George W. Bush had made zero, and Bill Clinton had made three.
Sources: New York Times, Business Insider
3. Syria: Trump argued extensively against US intervention in Syria, tweeting in July 2013, 'WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND BILLIONS? ZERO.'
After a chemical weapons attack killed hundreds in the suburbs of Damascus in August 2013, Trump continued to ridicule the Obama White House's debate over whether to militarily engage Syria.
When a chemical attack killed dozens in April 2017, Trump authorised a US military strike against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's infrastructure. Trump said the strike was in the vital national security interest of the US.
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via APIn this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea on April 7, 2017.
Source: Business Insider
4. Transparency: Trump also accused the Obama administration of opacity, tweeting in 2012, 'Why does Obama believe he shouldn't comply with record releases that his predecessors did of their own volition? Hiding something?'
5. Experience: Trump also laid into Obama shortly before the 2012 election, saying he was 'a disaster at foreign policy. Never had the experience or knowledge.'
Trump is the only US president with no military or political experience. Some experts have concluded his unpredictable actions indicate he has no foreign policy doctrine.
6: Diplomacy: Trump said Obama had 'picked fights with our oldest friends' during a foreign policy campaign speech he gave in April 2016.
7. Executive orders: Trump went after Obama for issuing executive orders, calling the practice 'major power grabs of authority.'
