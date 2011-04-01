TRUMP: I'll Show You My Tax Returns When Obama Shows Me His Birth Certificate

We’ll go on record as saying we think Donald Trump is going to “run for president.”



We don’t think he’ll stay in the race that long–just long enough to get a huge amount of free media attention, say lots of provocative things, make speeches in places he feels like making speeches, and generally shake up the field.

We think Trump will drop out of the race before he has to release any financial information, including his tax returns.

(Trump takes great pride in being a “billionaire,” and if some speculation is correct, a deep examination of the facts might demonstrate that he is not, actually, a billionaire. And we suspect, when push comes to shove, Trump would rather be a billionaire than be president. We suspect a lot of people feel that way!)

In any event…

Trump was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos recently. Stephanopoulos didn’t let him get away with any of that unsubstantiated Obama birth-certificate bloviating that he’s been doing lately. Stephanopoulos repeatedly brought up the fact that Obama has already produced the document that most people mean when they say “birth certificate.” And then he asked what, exactly, it was that Trump’s “investigators” have found that makes Trump keep suggesting that Obama wasn’t born here.

“That’s none of your business,” Trump snapped.

Trump also set a new condition for releasing his tax returns. He’ll release them when Obama releases his birth certificate (which Trump insists he hasn’t released).

Here’s an excerpt of the transcript:

Stephanopoulos: You say it’s all about the messenger. A lot of Republicans think you’re a flawed messenger for the party. Karl Rove, again over the weekend, saying you’re a joke candidate, if you continue to raise questions about President Obama’s citizenship.

Trump: There’s a real question about the birth certificate. There’s a real question about the– his own– his own citizenship.

Stephanopoulos: There– there is– there is no question.

Trump: But– but let me just say–

(OVERTALK)

Stephanopoulos: He’s got a certificate of live birth that is recognised by the State Department.

Trump: George, George.

(OVERTALK)

Trump: George, I know exactly what you’re getting at.

Stephanopoulos: The facts.

(OVERTALK)

Trump: But for some reason– no, they’re not the facts. He doesn’t have a birth certificate or he hasn’t provided. He’s given a certificate of live birth. It’s a much different instrument.

Stephanopoulos: A certificate of live birth meets the standard in the State Department–

(OVERTALK)

Trump: Not the same.

Stephanopoulos: –for any one citizenship.

Trump: George.

Stephanopoulos: There were contemporaneous reports in–

(OVERTALK)

Trump: George, they have co-opted you.

…

Stephanopoulos: You said that you sent investigators to Hawaii and you said quote, “They cannot believe what they’re finding.”

(OVERTALK)

Trump: We’re going to see what happens, George.

Stephanopoulos: What have they found?

Trump: We’re going to see what– that’s none of your business right now. We’re going to see what happens.



