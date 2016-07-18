'He doesn't have a clue': Trump blasts Obama's statement on Baton Rouge shooting

Donald Trump slammed President Barack Obama’s Sunday statement on a recent shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and lamented that the country is “totally divided.”

Six law enforcement officers were shot in Baton Rouge Sunday morning, and at least three died. The gunman responsible died at the scene, and police detained two “persons of interest.”

“Our country is totally divided and our enemies are watching,” Trump tweeted on Sunday after Obama’s statement. “We are not looking good, we are not looking smart, we are not looking tough!”

Trump took a direct shot at Obama in a subsequent tweet.

“President Obama just had a news conference, but he doesn’t have a clue,” Trump tweeted. “Our country is a divided crime scene, and it will only get worse!”

In his Sunday afternoon statement, Obama condemned the recent attacks on police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge and promised that “justice will be done.”

“There is no justification for violence against law enforcement. None. These attacks are the work of cowards who speak for no one,” Obama said in a statement “The officers in Baton Rouge, the officers in Dallas — they were our fellow Americans, part of our community, part of our country, with people who loved and needed them, and who need us now — all of us — to be at our best.”

Speaking to reporters later in the White House briefing room, Obama struck a contrast with Trump by calling for unity and warning against heated political rhetoric.

“Everyone right now focus on words and actions that can unite this country rather than divide it further,” Obama said. “We don’t need inflammatory rhetoric. We don’t need careless accusations thrown around to score political points or score an agenda. We need to temper our words and open our hearts.”

