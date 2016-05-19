Donald Trump cited Oakland and Ferguson as some of the most dangerous cities in the world

As part of an extensive interview focused on his campaign, Donald Trump told The New York Times that Oakland, California, and Ferguson, Missouri, are some of the “most dangerous” places in the world, noting their high crime rates.

In response to a question about the most dangerous place in the world to which he’s been, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee first joked “Brooklyn” before saying that Oakland and Ferguson have worse crime numbers.

Here’s the relevant excerpt from the Times story:

‘What’s the most dangerous place in the world you’ve been to?’ He contemplated this for a second. ‘Brooklyn,’ he said, laughing. ‘No,’ he went on, “there are places in America that are among the most dangerous in the world. You go to places like Oakland. Or Ferguson. The crime numbers are worse. Seriously.’

While Oakland and St. Louis, which is near Ferguson, do rank on lists of the most dangerous cities in the US, Oakland has recently seen a dramatic drop in violent crime. And neither city breaks the top-10 most violent in the world.

The most violent places in the world are overwhelmingly in Latin America, according to a yearly ranking by the Mexico Citizens Council for Public Security.

