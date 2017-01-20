There will be no one in charge of America's nuclear arsenal when Trump takes office

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20th. Trump has yet to fill many federal appointments, and has ordered most Obama appointees to step down once he takes office. This poses a problem in some government departments, like the National Nuclear Security Administration, which secures and operates the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal. The department will be leaderless come noon on Inauguration Day.

