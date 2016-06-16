Trump will meet with NRA to discuss 'not allowing' those on terror watch list to buy guns

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the South Point Hotel & Casino on February 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Donald Trump said in a Wednesday morning tweet that he would meet with the National Rifle Association to talk about proposals to prohibit individuals on the FBI terrorist watch list from purchasing firearms.

“I will be meeting with the NRA, who has endorsed me, about not allowing people on the terrorist watch list, or the no fly list, to buy guns,” Trump tweeted.

The tweet came in the wake of the Orlando terror attack, in which a lone gunman who pledged allegiance to ISIS shot 49 dead and wounded scores more.

Trump had previously expressed support for barring those on the terror watch list from obtaining firearms.

In November, ABC News host George Stephanopoulos confronted the presumptive Republican nominee on the issue.

“Mr. Trump, yes or no, should someone on the terror watch list be allowed to buy a gun?” he asked.

“If somebody is on a watch list and an enemy of state and we know it’s an enemy of state, I would keep them away, absolutely,” Trump answered.

A representative for the NRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Republican leaders have historically opposed legislation to prohibit those on the terror watch list from purchasing firearms, arguing it would limit the Second Amendment rights of thousands without due process.

