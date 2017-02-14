Trump's aides appeared to brief him on North Korea's missile test in front of members at his resort club

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Donald Trump stands during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

A paying member of President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, took photos of the moment Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was surrounded by Trump aides during dinner to be briefed on North Korea’s missile test on Saturday.

The meeting was conducted out in the open, in front of paying members of the club, with cell phones pointing toward sensitive documents. The decision-making about how to respond to North Korea was “on full view to fellow diners,” CNN reported.

“Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and chief strategist Steve Bannon left their seats to huddle closer to Trump as documents were produced and phone calls were placed to officials in Washington and Tokyo,” according to CNN. “The patio was lit only with candles and moonlight, so aides used the camera lights on their phones to help the stone-faced Trump and Abe read through the documents.”

A paying member of Mar-A-Lago, Richard DeAgazio, took photos of the scene and later posted them on his Facebook page.

DeAgazio also took a photo of himself with the US official whom he identified as being responsible for carrying around the nuclear football — a briefcase whose contents can be used by the president to authorise a nuclear strike.

Journalist Sam Oakford first spotted the photos on DeAgazio’s Facebook page.

DeAgazio also took a photo with Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

