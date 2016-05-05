We took an early look inside the phenomenon of Donald Trump's campaign

Ted Cruz officially suspended his campaign on May 3, effectively handing Donald Trump the Republican presidential nomination. In November 2015, we followed Trump on various campaign stops for an early look at what was driving his increasing popularity in the polls and primaries. We spoke with local residents, supporters and media personalities to understand the Trump phenomenon.

Produced by Sam Rega and Alana Kakoyiannis. Executive produced by Diane Galligan.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.