Trump nominates Ben Carson for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

President-elect Donald J. Trump has picked Dr. Ben Carson to be his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Carson gained national prominence as a candidate for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trump cited Carson overcoming his troubled youth in Detriot to become head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“I am thrilled to nominate Dr. Ben Carson as our next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Trump said. “Ben Carson has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities.”

