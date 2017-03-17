Trump just nominated a top Boeing executive to be Mattis' second-in-command

Boeing Boeing VP Patrick Shanahan.

US President Donald Trump just nominated Boeing Vice President

Patrick Shanahan to serve as Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis’ second-in-command, Defence News’ Aaron Mehta reports.

Originally, Mattis had approached Michèle Flournoy, a cofounder of the Center for a New American Security, to serve as his deputy, but she declined for moral reasons.

At Boeing, the second largest US defence contractor, Shanahan oversees supply chain issues and manages manufacturing operations as well as leading health and safety initiatives, according to Boeing’s website.

Shanahan would replace Obama-appointee Robert Work in the role, which oversees defence policy, acquisition, and budget teams.

The Trump administration has yet to nominate more than 500 positions requiring Senate approval in the executive branch.

