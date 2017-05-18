TRUMP: No politician in history 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than me

In a commencement speech to the 2017 graduating class of the US Coast Guard Academy, President Trump said that no politician in history has been treated as unfairly as he has been by the media. Following is a transcript of the video:

TRUMP: Now, I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice. Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted. But you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine.

Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that’s why I won, thank you. I guess that’s why we one. Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in. Don’t back down and never stop doing what you know is right. Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy. And the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face.

