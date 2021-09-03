Trump says rumored 2024 GOP candidate Nikki Haley ‘criticizes me’ then ‘uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later’

Nikki Haley, left, announced her impending resignation as US Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump said his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley can’t make up her mind about him.

“Every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” he told Vanity Fair.

Haley and Trump are both widely rumored to run for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump accused his once-close ally and former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, of flip-flopping on her attitude toward him.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump told Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman in a new interview published Thursday.

“I guess she gets the base,” the former president added.

Trump’s comments come after Haley, a high-profile Republican, condemned the former president on multiple occasions in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol riot on January 6 only to later throw her support behind him.

Trump “was badly wrong with his words,” Haley told Republican National Committee members in a speech a day after the riot. “And it wasn’t just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

In February, Haley piled on the criticism, telling Politico that Trump has “fallen so far” and she’s “deeply disturbed by what’s happened to him.”

At the time, Haley said she did not believe Trump, who’s repeatedly hinted at a 2024 run, would seek public office again.

Yet Haley, also a widely rumored 2024 candidate, has since softened her stance on the former president and gone as far as to say that she wouldn’t launch a presidential campaign if Trump decided to run.

“I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said in April.

Haley also opposed Trump’s second impeachment trial, over his role in the Capitol riot. “They beat him up before he got into office. They are beating him up after he leaves office. I mean, at some point, I mean, give the man a break. I mean, move on,” Haley previously told Fox News.

It’s unclear whether Trump has embraced Haley in his circle again. Yet members of his family, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, have a relationship with her, Vanity Fair reported.

“They think very highly of Nikki. They get along great,” a source close to Kushner told Sherman.