Twitter took down Trump's Nickelback meme post attacking Joe Biden because of a copyright complaint

Twitter/Donald Trump A screenshot from the now-removed Twitter video posted by President Donald Trump, which shows Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo edited to show Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, an unnamed man, and a Ukrainian gas executive.

Twitter removed a video shared by President Donald Trump that edited a clip of Nickelback’s “Photograph” to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s video included a photo of Biden, his son Hunter Biden, a Ukrainian gas company board member, and another unnamed man. Twitter removed it after a copyright claim.

It is not clear who submitted the copyright claim: it could be Nickelback, Warner Media Group, whoever took the photo showing the Bidens, or someone else claiming ownership of the material.

The video is part of Trump’s increasingly angry response to the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats after he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Twitter took down a meme tweeted by President Donald Trump, in which the music video for Nickelback’s hit 2005 song “Photograph” was edited to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

Twitter removed the video after receiving a claim that it was a breach of copyright.

Trump tweeted the clip Wednesday. At the moment where singer Chad Kroeger holds up a photo frame, the image was edited to show Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and a Ukrainian gas company board member, seeming to cast doubt on assertions by Biden that he never spoke to Hunter about his business overseas.

He accompanied the video with a line from the song: “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH.”

It is not clear who made the copyright claim: it could be Nickelback, Warner Media Group (who have copyright over the video), whoever took the photo showing the Bidens, or somebody else altogether.

Business Insider has contacted Twitter and Warner Media Group for more information.



But it means that Trump’s tweet no longer shows the video, and instead there is an alert: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by a copyright owner.”

Twitter/Donald Trump Twitter removed the video after a copyright claim.

Here is what the scene looks like in the original Nickelback video:

YouTube/Nickleback A still from Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ video.

And here’s what it looks like in the edited version shared by Trump:

Twitter/Donald Trump The photograph held by Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger was edited to include Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, an unnamed man, and a Ukrainian gas executive.

Trump shared the video at the height of his pushback against the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats, which have also involved him publicly threatening the whistleblower and calling the investigation a “hoax” and “BULLSHIT.”

The inquiry is based on Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden, who is now his election rival in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump accuses Biden of trying to push out Ukraine’s top prosecutor in 2016 over an investigation of Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, which Hunter was then on the board of.

But Trump’s theories about Biden’s actions have been debunked. Ukrainian authorities have said they found no evidence of lawbreaking by the Bidens.



The video began with a clip of Joe Biden saying he never discussed business dealings with Ukraine with Hunter, before cutting to the clip of the Nickelback video with the edited photograph.

Alongside the Bidens were an unnamed man and Devon Archer, a previous business partner of Hunter who was on the board of Burisma before Hunter was invited to join.

This isn’t the first connection between Trump and Nickelback. In 2016, when Trump was a presidential candidate, a man’s sign that read “Trump likes Nickelback” was removed from Trump’s rally by an aide.

