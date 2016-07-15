Trump postpones VP announcement after deadly attack in France

Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is postponing the announcement of his running mate in light of the attack in Nice, France.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was expected to announce Friday that Indiana Gov. Mike Pence would join his ticket.

“In light of the horrible attack in Nice, France, I have postponed tomorrow’s news conference concerning my Vice Presidential announcement,” Trump tweeted.

At least 70 people were reportedly killed in the southern French city of Nice when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday on Thursday night.

Before postponing his running mate announcement, Trump commented on the attack.

“Another horrific attack, this time in Nice, France,” he tweeted shortly after news of the attack broke. “Many dead and injured. When will we learn? It is only getting worse.”

It’s so far unclear who is responsible for the attack.

