Here's how newspaper covers around the world marked Donald Trump's stunning victory

The front pages of newspapers and magazines around the world reflected the shock and uncertainty that global markets and many people outside of the US felt learning that Americans elected Donald Trump their next president.
Here is a selection of covers:
International newspaper covers on Sunday before #election2016: 'threats' 'brawl' 'lesser evil' & 'battle'. Sums up the current atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/39SmPi1A6l
-- Léa Steinacker (@leasteinacker) November 6, 2016
My story today in MXCity's @Reforma pic.twitter.com/DuavowJGEd
-- José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) November 9, 2016
My mum just sent me this newspaper cover from Mexico. Don't think you have to speak Spanish to get it. pic.twitter.com/Ld0WTLRuB7
-- Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) November 9, 2016
Today's cover of German newspaper Die Welt: https://t.co/pmlZQDbKp9 pic.twitter.com/bcGsHNX1OD
-- Pamela Engel (@PamEngel12) November 8, 2016
Can you guess who this looks like? Brilliant cover in Dutch @volkskrant Saturday newspaper pic.twitter.com/LSSVHyKOBc
-- Mona Monzer (@MONAtMONZER) November 6, 2016
The beauty of the German language, explained in one newspaper's front page pic.twitter.com/yP6vSK369y
-- Alex Abad-Santos (@alex_abads) November 8, 2016
Today's front page of French newspaper Liberation. pic.twitter.com/RACpbgOVtP
-- Maxime Sbaihi (@MxSba) November 9, 2016
Hey look! We're on the front page of a newspaper in Senegal (sent from an expat friend). Headline: 'GOD SAVE AMERICA!' pic.twitter.com/cflp2uopXv
-- Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) November 8, 2016
#Israel newspaper yedioth ahronoth @YediotAhronot after US #Trump election cover
It says: 'President Hillary Clinton:
LOL! Rotten Losers pic.twitter.com/2lU0YaAJJr
-- Scott's Humour (@ScottsHumor) November 9, 2016
Australian newspaper front page headline on the election. Lol. pic.twitter.com/V0aKaYvRsx
-- Benny From The Block (@DJLETSGO) November 9, 2016
The @guardian front page: 'after a brutal contest that has riven America, the nation speaks' pic.twitter.com/QD29oLj33W
-- PressData_Politics (@PD_Politics) November 9, 2016
La UNE de votre Journal, édition du 9 novembre 2016 pic.twitter.com/ATSAuXX1F5
-- Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) November 9, 2016
Our latest edition: Trump the outsider within reach of the White House https://t.co/Dinai8V7Nj #tomorrowspaperstodays pic.twitter.com/8h7oWy7fb9
-- The Times of London (@thetimes) November 9, 2016
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.