A New Jersey town is panicking because it's about to become Trump's summer getaway

Getty/Drew Angerer Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As the sun sets on Mar-a-Lago’s season another Trump property is poised to take over the spotlight.

After Mar-a-Lago Club closes for the season, Trump is expected to make frequent trips to his typical summer destination of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to Politico.

This has residents and business owners in the area concerned that some of the chaos leftover from Trump’s frequent trips to West Palm Beach — protesters, road closures, traffic, enhanced security, funding issues, and the general spectacle of the President of the United States coming to town.

“We’re kind of apprehensive, I guess you could say,” Nick Strakhov, Bedminster resident Bedminster land use board member told Politico. “It’s nice to be recognised. But on the other hand, if it gets to be tedious, we might start to complain.”

In recent Bedminster Town Hall meetings, concerned citizens have brought the issue to the forefront.

“West Palm Beach is a lot bigger than we are. Those people are a little more affluent than we are. Has there been any thought to that?” resident Jane Schumann told the all-Republican town board in March.

Bedminster already got a taste of what’s to come from Trump’s visits to the town when the then-president-elect spent a weekend at his golf club last November cost $US3,683 in local police overtime. Bedminster mayor Steve Parker estimated in a letter to NJ Rep. Leonard Lance, a Republican, that seven 72-hour trips could balloon that cost to $US300,000 over a year. He’s hoping Washington will send a check to cover the extra expenses.

Parker admitted that his small town is in unfamiliar territory, but downplayed the fears in an interview with Politco

“We’ve got lots of folks who’ve got a little bit of notoriety in town, and it’s just regular business for Bedminster,” he told the website, referring to former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean and Steven Forbes.

