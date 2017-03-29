Trump signals support for another run at repealing Obamacare

President Donald Trump spoke to a

“semi-bipartisan” group of Democratic and Republican senators and their spouses in the East Room of the White House Tuesday night, where he signalled support for another run at a new GOP health care bill.

“I know that we’re all going to make a deal on healthcare. That’s such an easy one. So I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly. I think it will actually. I think it’s gonna happen, because we’ve all been promising, Democrat, Republican, we’ve all been promising that to the American people,” Trump told the group.

Trump said he hoped a second go-around would be more successful “because everybody really wants the same thing, we want greatness for this country that we love.”

At the end of his speech, he singled out Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate Minority Leader, who was also at the Tuesday night event: “We’re going to have some very good relationships, right Chuck? I see Chuck, hello Chuck.”

Trump blamed Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Friday after the GOP’s Obamacare replacement, the American Health Care Act, was pulled before a House vote. Schumer snapped back at Trump on Friday, tweeting, “So much for the ‘Art of the Deal’.”

Schumer also stated: “In my life, I have never seen an administration as incompetent as the one occupying the White House today.”

Watch Trump’s Tuesday remarks below:

Trump tonight: “I know that we’re all gonna make a deal on healthcare — that’s such an easy one…that’s gonna happen very quickly…Hello, Chuck” pic.twitter.com/hgFHHdxDdF

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 29, 2017

NOW WATCH: Trump appears to ignore requests for a handshake with Angela Merkel during their first meeting



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.