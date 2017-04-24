Trump: I said NATO was obsolete 'not knowing much about NATO'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images German chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference in Washington.

President Donald Trump said he referred to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as “obsolete” during his presidential campaign because he didn’t know “much” about the organisation at the time since he was new to politics.

Trump recalled in an interview with The Associated Press that when he was first asked about NATO by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, he was caught off guard because he “wasn’t in government” so never had to learn about the US-led defence alliance.

“People don’t go around asking about NATO if I’m building a building in Manhattan, right?” Trump said, according to the AP’s transcript.

“So they asked me, Wolf … asked me about NATO, and I said two things. NATO’s obsolete — not knowing much about NATO, now I know a lot about NATO — NATO is obsolete, and I said, ‘And the reason it’s obsolete is because of the fact they don’t focus on terrorism.’ You know, back when they did NATO there was no such thing as terrorism.”

Trump reiterated that NATO was “obsolete” in January, in an interview conducted with the Times of London and Bild newspapers published just three days before he took office. That interview prompted an immediate reaction from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who told reporters in Berlin that Europeans now “have our destiny in our own hands.”

“I will continue to work to ensure that the 27 member states work together effectively and, above all, in a forward-looking way,” she said, adding that Trump’s positions had “been known for a while.”

In a joint press conference with NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier this month, however, Trump appeared to reverse his position, referencing his earlier comments and telling reporters that NATO “is not obsolete.” He added that he and Stoltenberg had had a “productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism.”

“I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism,” Trump said.

The organisation invoked its collective defence clause in response to the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. NATO commanded the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan for over a decade, and it launched a new training program in February for Iraqi security forces to counter the Islamic State.

Trump reiterated in his interview with the AP that it was “not fair that we’re paying close to 4% and other countries that are more directly affected are paying 1% when they’re supposed to be paying 2%.”

