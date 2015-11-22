TRUMP NATION: We tried to answer the 3 questions everyone has about Donald Trump

The political story of the year is the remarkable campaign of GOP frontrunner and billionaire Donald Trump.

To get to the bottom of this phenomenon, we followed Trump on the trail for a week, to stops in Illinois, Wisconsin, New York, and New Hampshire. We also interviewed him in his office in the Trump Tower.

Our goal was to answer three questions: Why is Trump clobbering the rest of the GOP field? What would a President Trump actually do? Can Trump actually win?

Executive Producer: Diane Galligan

Producers: Sam Rega and Alana Kakoyiannis



