Video shows Trump nearly falling over while approaching the podium at New Hampshire rally

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Trump speaks from a podium at his campaign rally in New Hampshire.

President Donald Trump almost fell as he approached the podium at a New Hampshire campaign rally on Friday.

The rally took place less than a day after Trump closed out the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Audience members appeared to be packed together without much social distancing at the event.

President Donald Trump appeared to narrowly avoid falling over as he walked up to the podium at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening.

Video shows Trump flailing his arms while steadying himself a few feet from the lectern after disembarking from Air Force One.

“Looks like he almost tripped,” Liz Willis, a Right Side Broadcasting network announcer, remarked during a livestream of the event. “I’m sure he will make a joke out of that one in just a moment.”

Watch the moment below, around the 2:54:20 mark:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3Sfi2DPDy4?start=10460

Trump’s rally in New Hampshire is his first campaign event since accepting the Republican Party nomination for a second term at the party’s national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week.

The campaign event was held at the PeriCohas Hangar and attendees were closely packed together without any apparent social distancing as they watched Trump speak.

The president has previously held campaign events without strict social distancing, including at an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June, which health officials said “more than likely contributed” to the county’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

