Trump picks Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, his team confirmed Tuesday morning.

The secretary of state nomination comes after weeks of speculation and numerous rumoured candidates.

“His tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics make him an excellent choice for Secretary of State. He will promote regional stability and focus on the core national security interests of the United States,” Trump said in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.