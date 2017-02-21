Trump names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

President Donald Trump has announced that Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will be the new national security advisor.

McMaster replaces Michael Flynn, who resigned earlier this month following reports of his conversations with Russia.

Trump called McMaster “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience” as he made the announcement Monday afternoon at Mar-a-lago.

Trump also named Keith Kellogg as NSC chief of staff.

