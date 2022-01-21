Trump mulls endorsing multiple GOP candidates per mid-term race to increase chances that his picks win, Politico report says

Former President Donald Trump smiles as Sen Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump endorsed Grassley for reelection at the event. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump is considering backing rival candidates in some mid-term races, Politico reported.

Candidates are clamoring for Trump’s endorsement ahead of the mid-terms.

Per Politico, Trump sees the unusual approach as giving him “two chances” each race to win.

Former President Donald Trump is weighing up up endorsing rival candidates in individual mid-term races to maximise his chances of backing the winner, sources close to Trump told Politico.

According to the report, the move is prompted by Trump’s mistrust of his advisors pushing him to endorse various candidates across the US.

The move would increase the mathematical probability of Trump-endorsed candidates winning, but could also dilute the power of his endorsement. It would also guarantee that some Trump picks would lose.

“He feels like he’s being penned in,” a person close to Trump told Politico. He explained Trump’s view as “I get two chances to win.”

Another source said Trump was suspicious of the motives of advisors, and wondered if candidates were paying them to lobby him.

“He’s at times suspicious of the recommendations that people give him when he knows they’re being paid,” an adviser to the former president added. “He’s been asking who is paying who.”

Trump’s endorsement is being eagerly sought by Republican candidates, in light of the former president’s star power and enormous popularity with the GOP base.

So far Trump has used his endorsements to tighten his hold over the party, backing candidates who’ve supported his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

He has also supported challengers to those such as Rep. Liz Cheney or Sen. Lisa Murkowski who’ve criticized him.