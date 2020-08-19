Trump said he 'moved the capital' of Israel to Jerusalem for evangelical Christians, who are 'more excited' about it than Jews

Trump said that moving the US embassy to Jerusalem was for the evangelicals.

Trump said Monday that he “moved the capital” of Israel to Jerusalem for evangelical Christians.

That’s for the evangelicals,” he at a campaign rally. “You know, it’s amazing with that: the evangelicals are more excited about that than Jewish people.”

He was likely referring to moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2017 and recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he “moved the capital” of Israel to Jerusalem for evangelical Christians, who he says were more excited about it than Jewish people.

The president was likely referring to his 2017 order recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and moving the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.

“We moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. That’s for the evangelicals,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. “You know, it’s amazing with that: the evangelicals are more excited about that than Jewish people.”

In other words, “The Jews aren’t properly appreciative. “ As history shows, it’s never a great thing when an authoritarian leader holds a grudge against the entire Jewish people. https://t.co/Qctnt9Glvl — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 18, 2020

As president of a country nearly 7,000 miles away, Trump has no authority on actually moving a capital – Israel itself recognised Jerusalem as its own capital in 1980 – but his 2017 move was still controversial.

While East Jerusalem, including the historic Old City, has been under Israeli control since 1967, Palestinians view it as the capital of any future state. The city is historically and theologically important to people of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faith.

The Arab world, as well as many US allies in Europe, had warned against the move. Now the US is one of the only countries outside of Israel that has recognised the city as Israel’s capital.

Trump bragged in a “Fox and Friends” interview Monday that his role in a recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is beneficial to Evangelicals.

“It’s an incredible thing for Israel. It’s incredible for the Evangelicals by the way,” he said. “The Evangelicals love Israel, love Israel.”

On Fox & Friends, President Trump brags that for "the first time in really 45 years … we're doing peace in the middle east" and suggests "these endless wars" are ending, as his exceptionally bloody drone war continues to build upon Obama & Bush's kill counts. pic.twitter.com/sRVlZK3Evf — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 17, 2020

The agreement came after Netanyahu repeatedly signalled plans to annex much of the West Bank, following an expansion of Israeli settlements there. The settlements are viewed as illegal under international law.

Under the terms of the new deal, Israel will halt annexation plans there and instead focus on creating formalized relations with other Arab countries.

