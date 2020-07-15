Trump said 'more white people' are dying in police encounters than Black Americans and called it 'a terrible question to ask'

Associated Press

President Donald Trump said ‘more white people’ are killed than Black Americans at the hands of police in an interview with CBS News.

In the interview, CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge asked: “You said George Floyd’s death was a terrible thing. Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

Trump responded: “So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people, more white people by the way, more white people.”

White Americans have been killed more in police shootings in recent years, but Black Americans disproportionately die at the hands of police. They make up only 13% of the US population but are killed in police shootings at about 2.5 times the rate of white citizens.

Over the past several weeks, historic protests over racism and police brutality took place across the United States in response to the deaths of several Black Americans in encounters with police including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in late May after a police officer pinned down his neck with his knee for over eight minutes.

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired and charged with criminal offences.

In interview with @realDonaldTrump, @CBS_Herridge asked the president why he thinks African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country. His answer is revealing. See more on @cbseveningnews and @cbsthismorning. pic.twitter.com/6VQFpqB8AT — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 14, 2020

In sheer numbers, more white Americans than Black Americans have died in encounters with police over the past several years, according to a Washington Post investigation and database of police shootings.

As Insider noted in June, the Post’s investigation found that while white Americans made up half of those killed by police shootings from 2015 to 2020, Black Americans have died in police shootings at roughly 2.5 times the rate of white Americans. African Americans make up about 13% of the US population while white people are 73%.

While the Post’s database only tracks shootings and not incidents like Floyd’s death that did not involve a gun, it revealed stark racial disparities in rates of which Americans are killed by police.

The Post’s data found that 31 in one million Black Americans have died in police shootings compared to 23 per one million Hispanics and 13 per one million white Americans.

