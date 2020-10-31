Trump mocks Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask at his campaign rally and calls her 'politically correct'

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez President Donald Trump with Laura Ingraham during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on December 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

President Donald Trump on Friday made fun of the Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a face mask at a campaign event in Michigan.

“I can’t recognise you. Is that a mask? No way. Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask,” Trump said. “Look at you. Oh, she’s being very politically correct.”

The president has consistently criticised mask-wearing, a scientifically proven COVID-19 mitigation technique, and most of his rally attendees don’t wear face coverings.

During an off-script portion of his speech, the president mentioned that Ingraham was at the rally and looked around to point her out to the crowd. But Trump quickly pounced on Ingraham when he saw that she had donned a face mask.

“I can’t recognise you. Is that a mask? No way. Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask,” Trump said. “Look at you. Oh, she’s being very politically correct. Whoa. Whoa.”

Trump has regularly criticised mask-wearing, despite scientific evidence proving it an effective way to curb COVID-19 transmission, and has mocked others for wearing face masks. The president routinely makes fun of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask, even after Trump, the first lady, and several campaign and White House staffers contracted the virus.

Trump has also repeatedly spread false claims and misinformation about the virus, including that American doctors are fabricating COVID-19 deaths, scientists have developed “miracle cures” for the virus, and the pandemic is “rounding the turn.”

“If you get it, you’re going to get better,” Trump told his supporters at Friday’s rally. “And then you’re going to be immune, and it’s a whole thing, and it goes away.”

Trump mocks Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who is at his rally, for wearing a mask, calling it "politically correct." pic.twitter.com/mYFmIqUYuf — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the US is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world. On Friday, the national caseload crossed 9 million, and more than 229,000 people have died of the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

