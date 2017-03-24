Trump mixed-up the 2 most powerful leaders of the European Union

LONDON — US President Donald Trump mixed up the European Union’s two most senior figures during a phone conversation with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In an interview with the Financial Times this week, Juncker revealed that he plans to visit Washington DC next month — but does not know whether he’ll meet even meet President Trump.

He added that the President “does not understand anything” about Europe and recently thought he was speaking to Juncker when he was actually on the phone to European Council President Donald Tusk.

Here’s the quote:

“They’re trying to fix it, but he has other priorities. By the way, he does not understand anything about Europe… He had Tusk [Donald Tusk, president of the European Council] on the phone and he thought it was me.”

In the same interview, Juncker claimed that Trump has frightened Europeans with his “America first” rhetoric since becoming elected President.

“For the first time in postwar history we have an American president giving the impression he is not interested in European affairs,” he said.

He expressed his frustration with Trump being so supportive of Britain’s departure from the European Union, describing the President’s enthusiasm for Brexit as “annoying” and “surprising”.

Trump labelled himself “Mr. Brexit” after Brits voted to leave the 28-nation bloc in the June 23 referendum.

More from Business Insider UK:

