Trump says Mitch McConnell ‘does not speak for the Republican Party’ or the ‘vast majority of its voters’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was targeted by Trump this week, after the GOP leader broke with the former president on the RNC's censure of Reps. Kinzinger and Cheney.

Former President Donald Trump is on the warpath with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell again, after the latter publicly broke with him on the Republican National Committee’s censure of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

On Tuesday, McConnell disagreed with Trump on the RNC’s censure resolution, saying that it was “not the job of the RNC” to single out members. He also called January 6 a “violent insurrection,” breaking with the RNC’s stance that the riot was “legitimate political discourse.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump unloaded on McConnell, saying that he does not speak for the GOP or its broader voter base.

“Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters,” Trump wrote in a statement released on Twitter via his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington.

“He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history,” Trump continued, reiterating baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs. If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed,” Trump added.

McConnell did not respond directly to Trump’s statement and shrugged off rumors this week that Trump might succeed in an attempt to oust him as majority leader if the GOP were to take the Senate in the midterms.

McConnell has continually disagreed with Trump on several key issues. On February 1, McConnell said he would not be in favor of shortening any of the January 6 rioters’ sentences after Trump floated the possibility of pardoning the Capitol rioters at a rally.

In January, Trump called McConnell a “loser” for defending GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who contradicted Trump’s voter fraud claims.

In November, Trump also fired off several salvos against McConnell. That month, the former president slammed McConnell and other Republicans who backed President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, calling them “RINOs,” an acronym for Republicans In Name Only. He also gave McConnell the moniker “Old Crow,” and accused him of “jeopardizing” other Republican senators’ reelection chances.