Trump mistakenly introduced the rapper Lil Pump as 'Little Pimp' at his final campaign rally

President Trump referred to the rapper Lil Pump as ‘Little Pimp’ as he brought him up on stage at a rally.

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy García, has vocally supported the president’s election campaign.

The rally came ahead of final polling day in the US presidential election on Tuesday November 3.

President Trump mistakenly introduced the rapper Lil Pump as “Little Pimp” during his final campaign rally.

The president was speaking to an audience in Grand Rapids, Michigan, when he invited the rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, onto the stage to endorse his campaign.

“One of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp!” Trump said, pointing to the rapper in the crowd. “How’s it going, do you want to come up and say something?”

Trump calls Lil Pump on stage but mistakenly calls him "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/CAAAtkvIr7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

The president then appeared to correct himself and referred to him as “Little Pump” before asking the crowd “does everyone knows who he is? Do you know how big he is?”

The rapper, a vocal supporter of Trump who has posted photographs on Instagram of the pair meeting, then spent a few seconds on stage endorsing the president, and urged the crowd not to vote for “Sleepy Joe” Biden, the Democratic challenger.

Both presidential candidates have this week campaigned with musicians in a bid to boost support as final polling day in the election approaches.

Joe Biden campaigned with Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh Monday, where the singer condemned President Trump for remarks he has made about women.

“Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do,” she told the audience.

Both Biden and Trump’s final campaign rallies came ahead of final polling day in the US presidential race on Tuesday November 3.

Nearly 100 million Americans are expected to have cast their ballots by Tuesday morning, according to the US Elections project.

