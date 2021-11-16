Trump said Mike Lindell’s idea to melt down Dominion voting machines and turn them into prison bars was ‘very good’ during a rollicking 40-minute interview about election fraud conspiracy theories

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell sat down with former president Donald Trump for an interview, during which both men pushed baseless voter-fraud claims. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s idea to melt down Dominion voting machines and turn them into prison bars has gotten the Donald Trump stamp of approval.

Trump said Lindell’s idea was “very good” and “interesting” during a sit-down interview that aired Tuesday night.

Lindell interviewed Trump at Mar-a-Lago for close to 40 minutes, during which both men pushed baseless voter-fraud claims.

During a pre-recorded sit-down interview with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, former President Donald Trump said that Lindell’s idea to melt down Dominion voting machines and turn them into prison bars was “very good.”

Lindell interviewed Trump for close to 40 minutes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. During the interview, which aired on the Right Side Broadcasting Network Tuesday night, Trump and Lindell spoke at length about the 2020 presidential election and promoted various baseless election conspiracy theories.

“I wanna say, back to the election in 2020, I wanna thank you, and everyone does, for standing firm on that,” Lindell said. “You’ve given strength to millions of people.”

Lindell then floated the idea to Trump that Dominion voting machines could be melted down and made into “prison bars.”

“That’s very interesting. That’s a very good idea,” Trump said.

During the interview, Lindell also said he was looking into the voter rolls in the “red states,” saying he wanted to look inside their machines and “right into their routers.” Trump told Lindell he was looking at the vote count in Texas as well.

“Even though I won Texas by a lot, they should really look into it,” Trump told Lindell. “They should really get to it. Because you’re going to lose elections in those states eventually, you’re going to lose Texas at some point.”

The former president won Texas by five percentage points.

Lindell then alleged that the top three states where votes were stolen were “California number one, Texas number two, and Florida number three.”

Donald Trump won Florida, defeating President Joe Biden by about three percentage points. However, efforts local Florida Republicans are pushing for a “forensic audit” and a recount of the 11.1 million votes cast in the state. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis said last year that Florida was a model for how states should handle ballots.

For his part, Lindell has promoted the baseless claim that Trump won Florida by about three times as many votes.

Lindell is currently embroiled in a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell attempted to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed during a hearing in June. This effort failed, and the CEO was seen dashing off-stage during his August cyber symposium as news broke that US District Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled the three defamation lawsuits against Lindell and the pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani could proceed in full.

More than a year later, Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The former president last month called for a vote audit in Pima County, the second-largest county in Arizona, even after the first recount in Maricopa County proved that President Joe Biden won — and by 261 more votes than was initially counted.

In the meantime, Lindell announced during his interview with Trump that he will be holding a 96-hour marathon livestream over Thanksgiving to “help save our country.”