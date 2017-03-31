TRUMP: This is a 'witch hunt' and Mike Flynn should ask for immunity

President Donald Trump appeared to offer legal advice to his former national security advisor on Friday morning amid reports that Michael Flynn has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI in exchange for immunity.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!,” Trump tweeted.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Flynn offered to testify to the FBI, as well as House and Senate intelligence committees, in order to avoid what he called “unfair prosecution.” So far, the Journal reported, none of the officials have accepted Flynn’s terms.

One of the newspaper’s sources added that given the nature of Flynn’s willingness to come forward with his testimony, he may be in legal jeopardy for his short tenure as a top security official in the Trump White House.

Trump associates Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Carter Page have all volunteered to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee for their investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Additionally, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be questioned by the Senate Intel Committee about his Russia ties.

Since public hearings have started for the various investigations, Trump has repeatedly attempted to blame stories about his campaign’s potential ties to Russia on the Democrats and the media.

David Choi contributed to this report.

