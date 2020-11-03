Trump promises Michigan that he will 'never come back' if he loses the state to Biden

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump tells a rally in Michigan that he will “never come back” if the battleground state votes for Biden.

Trump on Monday said he would be “so angry” if Michigan didn’t vote to re-elect him.

He said: “I’ll never come back to Michigan. I’ll never come back. I’ll tell Japan to bring all of those plants back.”

The president narrowly won Michigan in 2016.

Speaking in Grand Rapids, Michigan in his final campaign rally on Monday evening, Trump told his supporters that he would be “so angry” if the battleground state didn’t vote to re-elect him to the White House.

Trump won the state narrowly there in 2016, but trails Biden in most recent polls according to the 538 going into Tuesday’s vote.

Trump on Monday told supporters in Michigan: “You can’t let this happen to our country, ok.”

The president said: “It puts much more pressure on me running against a guy like this, you know. If you lost to someone that was good… could you imagine the concept of losing to this guy?

“Oh you better get out there and vote tomorrow or I’ll be so angry.

"I can't believe this is even happening … the concept of losing to this guy. You better get out there and vote tomorrow or I'll be so angry, I'll never come back" — Trump pic.twitter.com/SqdHhx9Mg3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Trump told the rally that a Biden administration would impose a strict coronavirus lockdown, and that there would be “no school, no graduations, no weddings, no thanksgivings, no Easters, no Christmas, no fourth of July, no future for the youth. Other than that it’s actually quite good.”

Trump claims that if Biden is elected, it'll result in "no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Easters, no Christmas, no Fourth of July, no future for the youth." It's like a parody of a lunatic political campaign. pic.twitter.com/xAajF65PYy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

