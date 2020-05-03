Trump's lawyers have reportedly demanded that Michael Cohen stop writing a 'tell-all' book about the president

Yana Paskova/Getty Images Michael Cohen.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is planning to write a ‘tell-all’ book about the president.

The Trump Organisation has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Cohen, alleging he has signed a non-disclosure agreement, according to ABC News and the Daily Beast.

Cohen was set to be released from jail and placed under house arrest amid fears of coronavirus outbreaks in prisons. That release now appears to have been postponed, CNN reported Friday.

The New Yorker pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign-finance violations.

His prison time is linked to crimes he claims were committed on Trump’s behalf, included payments to two women who said they had affairs with the president.

Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for more than a decade, is planning to expose their private dealings in a ‘tell-all’ book.

The Daily Beast reported Friday that in an attempt to suppress the revelations, lawyers for the Trump Organisation last week sent Cohen, who is in prison, a cease and desist letter.

Charles Harder, the attorney representing the company, said that Cohen signed a non-disclosure agreement when he joined the Trump Organisation that prohibits him from disclosing certain information about the president, his family, and the company,ABC News reported.

A friend of Cohen told the Daily Beast: “A lot of [the book] will be about looking at things he’s said and done with women and other [politically incorrect] things. It will be an insider’s look about what it was like to be alongside the president for 12 years.”

The friend added that it would not break lawyer-client privilege.

It had been reported that Cohen had been set from release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic, and was likely to be allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest.

The former attorney, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign-finance violations as well as making false statements to Congress, was said to have secured an early release from prison as officials look to lessen the possible spread of the virus in prisons.

The New Yorker is serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, located about 75 miles northwest of New York City, and is scheduled for release in November 2021.

He was said to be preparing for release on May 1 to serve the rest of his sentence at home, but this weekend he remains in jail.

According to the Daily Beast, President Trump was “seething” when he heard of the plan to free his former confidant.

