Trump says he got Melania a 'beautiful card' for Christmas but is 'still working' on a present

Lamar Salter

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a “beautiful card” for Christmas.

But he admitted that he’s “still working on a Christmas present” for the first lady.

The president made the remark in response to a question from a soldier during a teleconference with US military members stationed overseas for the holidays.

Trump has previously acknowledged his need for improvement in the gift-giving department.

Last year, during an interview on “FOX & Friends,” the president admitted he was too busy to buy Melania a present and suggested the interview itself was a gift.

Soldier asks Trump what he got FLOTUS for Christmas. “I got her a beautiful card… I’m still working on a Christmas present” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 24, 2019

Last year, during an interview on “FOX & Friends,” the president admitted he was too busy to buy the first lady a birthday present.

In the beginning of the interview, he even suggested that the appearance itself could be considered a gift.

“I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday,” he said. “So I said, ‘Let’s do it, on Melania’s birthday,’ so happy birthday to Melania.”

When host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump to share the gift he’d chosen, Trump paused for a moment.

“Well I better not get into that, because I may get in trouble,” he said. “Maybe I didn’t get her so much … You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, ok?”

But Trump added that he got her “a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers,” before praising his wife for orchestrating a state dinner earlier that week, which honoured the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

“And she did a fantastic job with France. I’ll tell you what, the people of France are just – were spellbound with what happened with their great president who just left, Emmanuel,” Trump said.

