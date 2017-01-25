CEOs from the big 3 automakers are at the White House to talk jobs with Trump

President Donald Trump is holding a second meeting his first week in the White House to convince major companies to manufacture their products in the United States.

Trump is meeting with the chief executives from Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday morning, Reuters reported. On Monday, he met with Ford CEO Mark Fields and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, along with executives from companies like Lockheed Martin and Whirlpool, as part of a push to keep manufacturing plants from moving abroad.

Trump said on Monday morning that he would cut regulations by 75%, but it was unclear if he was referring to the number of regulations or their cost. He also said he will cut taxes “massively” for businesses.

Any company that attempts to manufacture their products abroad will face large border taxes, Trump added on Monday.

The meeting today marks the first time a US President will be meeting with CEOs from “the big three” automakers since Obama cracked down on fuel efficiency standards in 2011, according to the Reuters report.

Will be meeting at 9:00 with top automobile executives concerning jobs in America. I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.