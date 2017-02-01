Trump just met with the heads of drug companies -- here's how it went

President Donald Trump sat down with members of the drug industry this morning.

Trump, who has previously said that pharmaceutical companies are “getting away with murder,” seemed to temper his statements, according to media reports from the White House.

Here’s what went down:

Trump reiterated his interest in bringing drug prices down in the US.

Trump said medical products need to be made in the US, Reuters is reporting.

He also made comments about the FDA, saying he intends to streamline the drug approval process.

The Nasdaq biotechnology index, which has fallen for most of January, was down about 0.7% as of 9:52 a.m. in New York.

