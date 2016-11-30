Trump is meeting with Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn

President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Goldman Sachs Chief Operating Officer and President Gary Cohn on Tuesday, according to Sean Spicer, a spokesman for Trump’s transition team.

The president-elect was highly critical of the Wall Street bank throughout his campaign.

He condemned Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for her ties to Goldman Sachs and other investment banks — and for earning hundreds of thousands of dollars for speeches given to the global investment bank and its clients.

Cohn is the number two executive at the firm behind chief executive officer Lloyd Blankfein.

Though Cohn did not speak out publicly about the 2016 election, Blankfein did. The CEO in October said he was supporting Clinton in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

More to come…

