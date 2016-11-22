Top journalists, media executives from 5 largest TV networks meet with Trump for off-record conversation

Prominent journalists and executives from the five largest US television news networks met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday for an off-the-record conversation.
Here’s who was spotted at Trump Tower ahead of the 1 p.m. ET meeting, according to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein:
ABC
George Stephanopoulos
Martha Raddatz
David Muir
CBS
Charlie Rose
John Dickerson
Norah O’Donnell
Gayle King
CNN
Jeff Zucker
Wolf Blitzer
Erin Burnett
Fox News
Bill Shine
Jack Abernethy
Jay Wallace
Suzanne Scott
NBC
Deborah Turness
Lester Holt
Chuck Todd
Kellyanne Conway, the senior adviser to Trump who formerly managed his campaign, said the meetings went well and added that Trump planned to meet with The New York Times on Tuesday.
“Excellent meetings with the top executives of the major networks,” she told reporters during a gaggle in the lobby of Trump Tower. “Pretty unprecedented meeting we put together in two days.”
The meeting occurred as members of the media increasingly scrutinize Trump for a lack of access to the press.
The real-estate mogul has not held a press conference since winning the election and has yet to accommodate a protective pool, which would allow a member of the media to be present with him at all times.
Throughout his campaign, Trump routinely taunted the press, using reporters as a regular punching bag at rallies to fire up his supporters. He has often described the media as “dishonest” and called journalists “scum.”
