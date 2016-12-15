Here's who sat where during Trump's big meeting with tech leaders

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump convened a meeting with the top execs from the tech world.
The meeting is the first major summit between technology leaders and Trump, who has had a shaky relationship with the tech industry and publicly criticised companies like Apple and Amazon while running for office.
The CEOs of the three most valuable public American companies by market cap — Apple, Alphabet (Google), and Microsoft — were included in the meeting with Trump, but they weren’t the leaders who kept by his side.
Instead, Trump was flanked by Vice President-elect Mike Pence on his right and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who supported him during the campaign, on his left.
Here’s who sat where during Trump’s summit with tech leaders:
From left to right:
- Eric Trump
- Brad Smith, Microsoft president and chief legal officer
- Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO
- Larry Page, Google founder and Alphabet CEO
- Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO
- Mike Pence
- Donald Trump
- Peter Thiel, venture capitalist
Continuing from Thiel:
- Tim Cook, Apple CEO
- Safra Catz, Oracle CEO
Also in attendance:
- Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
- Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs president and Trump’s chief economic adviser
- Wilbur Ross, Trump’s commerce secretary pick
- Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser
- Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO
- Ginni Rometty, IBM CEO
- Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO
- Jared Kushner, investor and Trump’s son-in-law
- Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee and White House Chief of Staff
- Steve Bannon, chief strategist to Trump
- Eric Schmidt, Alphabet President
- Alex Karp, Palantir CEO
- Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
NOW WATCH: ‘To discuss multicultural issues’ — Kanye explains why he met with Trump
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.