Here's who sat where during Trump's big meeting with tech leaders

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump convened a meeting with the top execs from the tech world.

The meeting is the first major summit between technology leaders and Trump, who has had a shaky relationship with the tech industry and publicly criticised companies like Apple and Amazon while running for office.

The CEOs of the three most valuable public American companies by market cap — Apple, Alphabet (Google), and Microsoft — were included in the meeting with Trump, but they weren’t the leaders who kept by his side.

Instead, Trump was flanked by Vice President-elect Mike Pence on his right and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who supported him during the campaign, on his left.

Here’s who sat where during Trump’s summit with tech leaders:

From left to right:

Eric Trump

Brad Smith, Microsoft president and chief legal officer

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO

Larry Page, Google founder and Alphabet CEO

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO

Mike Pence

Donald Trump

Peter Thiel, venture capitalist

Continuing from Thiel:

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Safra Catz, Oracle CEO

Also in attendance:

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs president and Trump’s chief economic adviser

Wilbur Ross, Trump’s commerce secretary pick

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

Ginni Rometty, IBM CEO

Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO

Jared Kushner, investor and Trump’s son-in-law

Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee and White House Chief of Staff

Steve Bannon, chief strategist to Trump

Eric Schmidt, Alphabet President

Alex Karp, Palantir CEO

Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.