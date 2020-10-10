Trump will take a 'medical evaluation' administered by a Fox News doctor on TV, the network says

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump on the White House Truman Balcony upon returning home from the hospital on October 5, 2020.

President Donald Trump will be interviewed by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Friday, the network announced.

It will be Trump’s first on-camera interview since being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Fox News said that Trump will be examined by the network’s resident medical expert, Dr. Marc Siegel.

Siegel has been accused of pushing coronavirus misinformation in the past.

The president has claimed that he has recovered from the virus, but was heard coughing and sounding hoarse in a phone-in interview with Fox News on Thursday night.

Siegel, an associate professor of medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Centre, has spread coronavirus misinformation in the past. Like Trump, he has repeatedly pushed the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure in Fox News interviews, and in March falsely claimed the disease was no worse than the common flu.

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on October 1, meaning that under CDC guidelines he should self-isolate for two weeks, and only come out of isolation if symptom free.

But Trump has repeatedly ignored the guidelines preventing him from infecting others, as he seeks to portray himself as having conquered the disease and ready to resume his reelection campaign.

In a Thursday night phone-in interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said that he hoped to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday, and in Pennsylvania on Sunday. During the interview Trump started coughing and sounded hoarse at times, but insisted that he felt “really good.”

Supporters at previous Trump rallies have been packed tightly together, with few wearing masks. The Trump campaign has said that temperature screenings are performed before rallies, and disinfectant hand sanitizer provided.

In the Thursday interview, Trump dodged questions about whether he had yet tested negative for the coronavirus. The White House has also refused to reveal when Trump last tested negative, which would help establish when he got infected.

On Thursday Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that the president could make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday.

Conley said the president “responded extremely well to treatment” and that “since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness.”

