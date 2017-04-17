Trump suggests the media are favouring Democratic candidates in special elections

President Donald Trump called out the media on Sunday, suggesting in a tweet that they are favouring Democratic candidates in special elections in two states.

“The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won. Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD!” Trump said in the tweet.

Republican Congressional candidate Ron Estes won a special election for an empty House seat in Kansas on Tuesday.

The election was widely viewed as an early indicator of Republican fortunes in the 2018 midterm elections, and somewhat of a referendum on the early days of the Trump presidency.

Estes’s seven-point victory was conspicuously narrow for a district that Trump won by 27 points in the presidential election.

Democrats will have another chance to break through in a conservative district on Tuesday, when voters in Georgia will choose a candidate to replace Tom Price, the former House member Trump tapped as his secretary of health and human services.

Polls show Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old Democrat, leading the field, and he can avoid a runoff with a Republican candidate by surpassing 50% of the vote on Tuesday.

