TRUMP: McCain Made A Huge Mistake By Not Bringing Up Reverend Wright, And The GOP Better Not Be Nice This Time

Photo: Jeremiah Wright

Mitt Romney surrogate Donald Trump is on CNBC this morning, and he’s freaking out at the GOP for being wimps in how they attack Obama.He says that McCain made a huge blunder by not bringing up Reverend Wright and a bunch of other things in the past and that Romney better not make the same mistake this time.



He says this is necessary because the Democrats are so nasty in their campaigning.

“If the Republicans aren’t vicious back, they’re going lose.”

