Trump's weekend trips to his Florida estate are being documented through random people's Instagrams

President Donald Trump has spent more than a quarter of his early presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

And with Trump spending weekends both hosting world dignitaries or simply unwinding and playing golf at his resort, a critical source has emerged for news on Trump’s whereabouts: Instagram.

On the “Mar-a-Lago” geotag on the social-media site, club members and attendees have posted photos providing public details of Trump’s days that otherwise may have gone completely unnoticed outside of the high-society Floridians who saw them firsthand.

The photos — whether taken of prominent guests or Trump family members visiting what the president calls the “Southern White House,” of the surroundings, or of Trump himself — show moments that even those in the protective press pool assigned to cover the president have, at times, not been privy to document themselves.

In total, Trump has spent 25 of the first 89 days of his presidency at his Florida club, where he’s hosted guests like Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The weekend with Abe featured some of the more important Instagrams posted from the resort. They included Trump looking into the camera with his head on his hand as aides behind him stood as both US and Japanese officials were coordinating a response to a North Korean missile launch. A national-security crisis was taking place, and the response was being discussed in full view of the many club members and guests assembled in a dining area.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Eric Trump, the president’s son, said Mar-a-Lago “has been a very effective tool for [my father] to go down and get to know somebody while not sitting — no different to you wanting to sit next to me on this couch today — not sitting across a wooden partition, which instantly makes a relationship more strenuous.”

He compared the resort to President George W. Bush’s Crawford, Texas, ranch.

“Bush brought foreign leaders from all over the world [there],” he said. “He would go down to the ranch and they would drive a truck around and they would have fun and they would eat and that was his way of bonding.”

An Instagram spokesperson told Business Insider it could not provide data on whether use of the Mar-a-Lago geotag had increased since Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting photos from the resort that users have posted to Instagram at Mar-a-Lago:

Eric Trump posed with a couple of guests at the club in mid-March.

A guest posed with boxing promoter Don King, a controversial Trump supporter who was barred from speaking at the Republican National Convention, in early March. King has made multiple appearances at Mar-a-Lago since Trump won the November election.

Trump spoke at a Mar-a-Lago luncheon before club members in mid-February.

In late February, conservative columnist and Fox News pundit Charles Krauthammer, visiting Mar-a-Lago, posed with a guest.

King appeared with a guest during his early March visit to the West Palm Beach club.

A Mar-a-Lago guest took a photo of Trump’s place setting at a dining table in mid-February.

Trump was documented making an appearance at a Mar-a-Lago-hosted wedding in early February. An onlooker wrote: “The guy that Alec Baldwin plays on SNL made a guest appearance at #FalkLindnerWedding.”

A frequent sighting on the Mar-a-Lago geotag, guests and those near the club taking photos with the presidential fleet of vehicles. Here’s one man taking a photo with “The Beast” in early February.

Trump mingled with guests during a February visit.

The president and first lady Melania Trump took a photo with a Mar-a-Lago guest during Trump’s first visit to the club during his presidency in early February. This trip featured his meeting with the Japanese prime minister.

And here’s Melania with a guest during that same weekend.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was there, as well, taking a photo with a guest.

Another guest took a photo with the Trumps, calling it the “best birthday weekend ever!!!”

An onlooker caught Trump waving from his motorcade during his most recent trip.

Here’s a shot of Trump speaking to guests during an Easter visit.

And here’s Trump taking a photo with a guest and a child during that trip.

This man got pretty close to Air Force One last week in West Palm Beach.

Someone else had their photo taken with “The Beast” last week.

A few people held up a “Trump 2020” sign with “Deport ILLEGAL CRIMINALS … Before they become LEGAL LIBERALS” written on it. The photo, taken a handful of weeks ago, was at the Mar-a-Lago club.

Here’s Trump opening up the door of his van just outside his Florida club last month.

Trump mingled with onlookers outside of his van in mid-March, near Mar-a-Lago.

A guest pulled Vice President Mike Pence aside for a photo last month.













































