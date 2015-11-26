TRUMP MANIA: Who are Donald Trump's supporters, and what do they see in him?

Forget what the pundits said.

Late into November, Donald Trump is still leading the Republican field in the race for President.

Business Insider’s Henry Blodget recently spent a week on the campaign trail to witness the Trump phenomenon firsthand.

Who are Trump’s supporters, and what do they see in him?

In part 1 of the series, we find out.

Our full report, Trump Nation, is here.

