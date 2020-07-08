Trump said he didn't like the way Madonna chews gum and insulted an Olympic figure skater's calves after they refused to date him, according to Mary Trump's new book

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, wrote in her forthcoming tell-all book that her uncle insulted women, including Madonna and Olympic figure skater Katarina Witt, after they refused to date him.

According to Mary, when she agreed to ghost write Trump’s third book, the working title of which was “The Art of the Comeback,” the real estate mogul refused to participate in interviews with her.

But one day Trump gave his niece a transcript of a recording in which he insults a series of women who refused to date him. He told her it would be good material for the book.

Mary wrote that the recording was “an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest, and fattest slobs he’d ever met.”

She added, “The biggest takeaways were that Madonna chewed gum in a way Donald found unattractive and that Katarina Witt, a German Olympic figure skater who had won two gold medals and four world championships, had big calves.”

The White House responded to the book by claiming that Mary Trump wrote it to make a profit, rather than for the public interest, and denied her claims that the president’s father, Fred Trump, was emotionally abusive.

“President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people – why speak out now?” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told Business Insider in an email.

In her tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” a copy of which was obtained by Business Insider, Mary Trump writes that her uncle bullies and cheats “as a way of life.”

“Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country,” Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, wrote.

The book, published by Simon & Schuster, is set to released on July 14, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

The president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has sued to block the release of the book, citing a non-disclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001 as the family determined Fred Trump, Sr.’s estate. But a federal appeals court ruled that Simon & Schuster is not bound by that agreement and allowed to book to move forward for release.

