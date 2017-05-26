Trump and Macron had an awkward white-knuckled handshake -- and the Internet went nuts

President Donald Trump met newly-inaugurated French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time on Thursday, ahead of a NATO summit in Belgium.
After pictures surfaced online and an amusing pool report, the Internet had a field day scrutinizing their handshake.
The pool report noted both presidents’ “considerable intensity” and clenched jaws.
Both presidents knuckles apparently went white during the tight grip, according to various observers. Trump — who is known for his intense handshakes — reportedly looked like he wanted to disengage from Macron at two different points.
Check out photos of their interaction below:
The awkward interaction had Twitter lighting up. Sky News' Matt Stone likened the handshake to a competition.
More awkwardness in Brussels - @EmmanuelMacron & @realDonaldTrump. A competition? Who has firmest handshake? Macron winning? @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/5AadyZBSNB
-- Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) May 25, 2017
'Battle of the handshakes: Macron beats Trump at his own gripping game during first meeting at Brussels NATO summit,' read one tweet.
Battle of the handshakes: Macron beats Trump at his own gripping game during first meeting at Brussels NATO summit https://t.co/gc4wB9CVLU pic.twitter.com/3VkaOkPoUM
-- DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) May 25, 2017
Trump meets his handshake match in Emmanuel Macron https://t.co/YCcTurZGSP via @bpolitics
-- Jamie Butters (@MittenHawk) May 25, 2017
'Best thing about this is not the handshake itself but Macron acting like it's totally normal,' tweeted BuzzFeed World editor Miriam Elder.
Best thing about this is not the handshake itself but Macron acting like it's totally normal ???????? pic.twitter.com/nE15KO84yt
-- Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) May 25, 2017
Other reporters also weighed in. 'If relationships were defined by handshakes, then Trump & Macron's is gonna be fierce,' tweeted Philip Rucker, the Washington Post's White House Bureau Chief.
NEW: If relationships were defined by handshakes, then Trump & Macron's is gonna be fierce. My Brussels dispatch -- > https://t.co/4FIt6SKPfk
-- Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 25, 2017
Trump, Macron engage in a little handshake diplomacy https://t.co/XFa3GtMnBO pic.twitter.com/yyeWZUTUfx
-- Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 25, 2017
