Trump is reportedly selling his Caribbean estate for $28 million -- take a look inside

Dennis Green
Trump st. martinSotheby’s and Reuters/Carlos BarriaTrump owns Le Château des Palmiers.

Trump is looking to get rid of his luxurious St. Martin estate.

The home, which he purchased in 2013, is called Le Château des Palmiers. It’s a walled estate across nearly five acres, with both a main house and a guest house. In total, the compound has 11 bedrooms.

While the official listing states that the price is available only upon request, another listing aggregator pins the property’s asking price at $US28 million. Records show that it was listed for just under $US20 million when Trump purchased it.

According to disclosure filings obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Trump owns the property through two shell companies called Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corp II.

Trump typically uses the Caribbean escape as a rental property, and, according to the disclosure, he gets between $US100,000 and $US1 million a year from it.

Lesley Reed of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Though Trump didn't develop the house himself, he added his own flair to it after purchasing it in 2013.

Sotheby's International Real Estate

Plenty of light shines through the main house.

The front doors bear his family crest.

As expected, there's a lot of gold leaf.

There's even a chandelier in the kitchen.

There are also more casual spaces in the home, like this media room ...

... and the home gym.

Five bedrooms are spread throughout the main mansion.

All are of an exceptional size.

There's an elaborate mural on the ceiling of the dining room.

The bathrooms are similarly opulent.

A guest house with four bedrooms is also on the estate.

It's considerably more understated than the main home, but it still boasts four bedrooms.

The estate itself measures just under five acres of land, with an eight-foot wall at the ends of the property. There's also a two-bedroom manager's area, bringing the bedroom total to 11.

A pool and a private beach provide plenty of options to relax.

The rest of the structures on the property match the main home.

The rental prices Trump charged ranged from $6,000 to $28,000 per night, depending on what time of year and which of the houses was being rented.

It's typical Trump luxury.

