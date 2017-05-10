Here's the letter Trump sent to Comey informing him that he was fired

President Donald Trump delivered the news that he was firing FBI director James Comey in a Tuesday afternoon letter.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occassions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump wrote.

“I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours,” Trump added.

Trump attached letters from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, recommending Comey’s dismissal.

Comey was charged with handling the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign.

Read the letters here:

