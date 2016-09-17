Trump walks onstage to theme of 'Les Miserables,' greets 'deplorables' at his Miami rally

(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Donald Trump continued Friday night to highlight Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark — this time in quite a creative manner.

The Republican presidential nominee walked onstage to the theme song of the popular musical “Les Misérables” at a Miami rally, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“Welcome to all you deplorables!” Trump told the audience, prompting a roaring applause.

Here’s video of Trump walking out in Miami to “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Mis: pic.twitter.com/iuLNSaLB6K

— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 16, 2016

Clinton ignited controversy last Friday when she said at an LGBT gala, “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.”

Though the former secretary of state later walked back the statement, Trump has continued to hammer Clinton all week for the comment.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump is under fire for his comments about the Iraq War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.